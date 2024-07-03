(Bloomberg) -- On the same day that 400 Kenyan police touched down in Haiti for a US-backed humanitarian mission, their colleagues back home were teargassing medics and indiscriminately shooting at peaceful protesters in a brutal crackdown on demonstrations against tax hikes.

The gross human rights abuses committed in Nairobi were in keeping with the reputation of Kenyan police, who have for decades been accused of committing extrajudicial killings, abuse, corruption and harassment. The events placed renewed scrutiny on the US decision to fund their mission to fight gangs in Haiti and the risky gamble the West takes when it funds foreign forces to go where it won’t send its own troops.

“The risks are very clear for Western countries as they seek to outsource peacekeeping or law enforcement in theaters where they either don’t feel welcome or where the political consequences of deployment are too high,” said Hassan Khannenje, director of the HORN International Institute for Strategic Studies, a think tank in Nairobi. “You can imagine if you are a sponsoring country how that might be feeling today. It’s uncomfortable.”

Peacekeeping has always been a fraught exercise — Nigerians in Sierra Leone in the 1990s perpetrated atrocities against the civilian population; UN peacekeepers failed to prevent the 1994 genocide in Rwanda; and Nepalis in Haiti in the 2000s spread cholera. In recent years, peacekeeping operations have fallen even further out of favor as war-torn countries look to private military contractors to carry out similar work.

The Haiti mission, while approved by the UN, is not run by it, making it even more of a gamble for the US and Canada, which is also funding it. The lack of UN oversight has also led to questions over how the mission will be held accountable.

‘Always Problematic’

“I understand to some extent the reasons why the Americans may not want to deploy troops,” said Rashid Abdi, an independent analyst on the Horn of Africa, noting the US’s previous interventions in Haiti. But it’s “always problematic when bigger nations outsource security and conflict resolution to smaller powers.”

The deployment to Haiti is Kenyan President William Ruto’s way of making good on the Biden administration’s bet on him as its most prominent partner in Africa.

In total, Kenya agreed to provide 1,000 police officers. Benin has said it will send about 2,000 officers and Haiti’s neighbors including Jamaica and Barbados have also vowed to contribute.

Diplomats fear the peacekeepers may be decimated, given how powerful the gangs are in Haiti. The crisis in the Caribbean nation has worsened in recent months, with more than 2,500 people killed or wounded this year alone, according to the UN.

Ruto has called it “a mission to affirm the universal values of the community of nations, a mission to take a stand for humanity.”

The police killed 130 people in Kenya last year and 118 the year before, according to Amnesty International. At least 32 people were the victim of enforced disappearances over the same period. Rights groups say many bodies are never reported or found.

With protesters again clashing with police in Nairobi and more than a dozen other Kenyan towns on Tuesday — this time, demonstrating specifically against the police killings — many Kenyans question the wisdom of the deployment.

“Kenya is experiencing a lot of turmoil and the police force is overwhelmed,” said Annet Nerima, program manager for political justice at the Kenya Human Rights Commission. “Yet we are sending them out to Haiti.”

Resila Onyango, a spokeswoman for the Kenyan police, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A US State Department spokesperson didn’t respond to a question about whether the US will cut funding over the killings. “In conjunction with the government of Kenya, the United States has vetted the Kenyan personnel” for the Haiti mission, the spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions

Multiple international efforts have already failed in Haiti since an earthquake in 2010 brought the country to its knees, despite the US providing more than $5.5 billion.

The most ambitious effort came from a UN peacekeeping force led by Brazil from 2004 to 2017. While it had some success, peacekeepers ultimately withdrew, leaving Haitians at home and abroad with mixed feelings about the mission’s success.

Many in Kenya fail to see how a Kenyan unit with so many of its own issues can help change matters.

“We call on the international community to stop the funding,” said Hussein Khalid, executive director of The Voices of Community Activists and Leaders of Africa, a human rights organization. “The Kenyan police are not the best in dealing with crises. This protest is a perfect example of that.”

Sign up here for the twice-weekly Next Africa newsletter

--With assistance from Augusta Saraiva.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.