Korea Hires Banks for First Dollar Bond Sale in Over Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea mandated banks for a potential dollar bond sale, which would be the government’s first in more than two years, if it proceeds.

SEC-registered notes with an expected tenor of 5-years may follow, said a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified.

The potential bond sale follows similar debt offerings from Indonesia and the Philippines. Asian borrowers are returning in greater force to debt dollar markets, joining global peers as they try to lock in some of the tightest spreads in years with the Federal Reserve in wait-and-see mode.

Dollar bond sales in Asia outside Japan climbed for a third month in May, with new offerings last month totaling about $14 billion, a 35% increase on the year-earlier period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

South Korea’s Finance Ministry said in April it was considering a potential sale of offshore bonds.

