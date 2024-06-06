Jun 6, 2024
Labour Maintains Lead Over Tories by 21.7 Points, Bloomberg Poll Composite Finds
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s Labour Party maintains a 21.7-point lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives with exactly four weeks to go until UK election day.
Labour is on 45% and the Conservatives are on a fraction over 23% on Thursday, according to Bloomberg’s polling composite — a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 UK polling companies. Reform UK, the insurgent right-wing party that shook up the campaign this week when Brexit architect Nigel Farage said he would take over its leadership and stand in the election, is on 11.4%.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
13:11
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
-
Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
-
6:16
Canada's economy has a big productivity problem. Here's how to fix it, according to RBC
-
13:11
Here are the key takeaways from Bank of Canada's rate-cut decision
-
6:28
Nvidia tops US$3 trillion in value, leapfrogging past Apple
-
6:28
Stock pickers defy Wall Street norm to risk it all on a few bets