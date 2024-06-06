(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s Labour Party maintains a 21.7-point lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives with exactly four weeks to go until UK election day.

Labour is on 45% and the Conservatives are on a fraction over 23% on Thursday, according to Bloomberg’s polling composite — a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 UK polling companies. Reform UK, the insurgent right-wing party that shook up the campaign this week when Brexit architect Nigel Farage said he would take over its leadership and stand in the election, is on 11.4%.

