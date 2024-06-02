(Bloomberg) -- Veteran Labour member of Parliament Diane Abbott said she’ll seek reelection in the London district she’s held since 1987, ending a public row about her future that risked undermining her party’s campaign.

Abbott, the first Black woman to be elected to the House of Commons, was readmitted to the party last week following a suspension over comments she made about racism. Yet reports by media including the Times and the BBC that she would be barred from standing in the general election on July 4 triggered a backlash from the Labour left-wing.

Read more: Starmer Purge of Labour Left Risks Undermining UK Campaign

Leader Keir Starmer moved to draw a line under the matter on Friday by saying Abbott was free to stand in Hackney North and Stoke Newington. Starmer had faced intense criticism from the left of the Labour party, accusing him of trying to purge Abbott from such a sought-after seat.

Even after his intervention, though, there was still speculation that Abbott may choose not to run. The Times reported Sunday that she’d been offered a peerage in the House of Lords instead.

But Abbott denied that in a social media post on Sunday and said she would in any case not accept a peerage even if offered. “I intend to run and win as Labour’s candidate,” she said. Abbott held the seat with 70% of votes in 2019.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.