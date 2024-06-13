(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s Labour manifesto committed to tripling solar power capacity by the end of the next parliament, but that may not be enough to reach the already challenging climate goal of net zero by 2050.

While the party’s solar targets exceed those of the Conservative government, they fall short of projected requirements calculated by BloombergNEF. By contrast, Labour’s plan to double onshore wind by 2030 was broadly in line with BloombergNEF’s forecast from it’s New Energy Outlook, and a target to quadruple offshore exceeded the projections.

Net zero is one of the biggest challenges facing the next government. Changes need to be made to cars, home heating and insulation and power generation, all while keeping public spending and consumer bills under control. The ruling Conservatives have softened on key climate pledges in an effort to win right-wing votes. Labour has big ambitions but cut its £28 billion ($36 billion) spending plan ahead of the election.

Moreover, targets don’t necessarily generate the additional renewable capacity required. Earlier this year, the government increased it’s budget for new renewable energy to a record £1 billion but those subsidies would only deliver 3 to 5 gigawatts of offshore wind, according to analysis by Renewable UK. That’s short of what’s needed to be on track for 2030 goals.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S responded to the Labour manifesto by asking for a budget with more money from the new government to increase the pace of offshore wind expansion.

The next government will also need to transform the UK’s grid, which Labour recognizes as the “single biggest obstacle” for the deployment of clean power. That grid upgrade is set to cost over £100 billion, as much of the UK’s renewable energy generation is far away from where it is needed.

Labour confirmed its plan of a clean grid by 2030, a goal the industry says is extraordinarily difficult.

Plans for a carbon-free grid hinge on commercially viable carbon capture and hydrogen plants, as the UK is set to rely on gas power for security of supply. Gas made up 32% of power generation in 2023, according to National Grid ESO. Technologies that could make gas power cleaner are not yet proven to work commercially.

Nuclear power and a “strategic reserve” of gas-fired plants are both mentioned in Labour’s plans. The party is committed to extending the life of existing nuclear plants and making sure the new Hinkley Point C project is seen through.

Earlier this year, Keir Starmer shredded a pledge to spend £28 billion a year transitioning the UK to green energy in a bid to neutralize Conservative attacks over taxes. Labour plans is to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to fund many of it’s plans.

