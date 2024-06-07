(Bloomberg) -- Labour is expected to commit to passing new laws on football governance in its UK general election manifesto due to be published next week, people familiar with the matter said.

Plans put forward by Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government — and backed by Labour — to create a new football regulator did not become law before the prime minister called the election for July 4, meaning the proposals are in limbo pending the outcome of the vote. Keir Starmer’s party is on course to take power, leading the Tories by 22.3 percentage points on Friday according to Bloomberg’s rolling 14-day composite using data from 11 polling companies.

Labour held a crunch meeting in London on Friday to hammer out the final details of its manifesto, issuing a short statement in the late afternoon to say its proposals had been endorsed at the gathering of senior party and union officials. It provided no immediate details about the content of the manifesto, which isn’t due to be made public until next week.

The opposition party is set to implement its own plans to create a regulator if it wins next month’s elections, according to the people, who requested anonymity discussing unannounced policy. Labour’s shadow secretary of state for culture media and sport, Thangam Debbonaire, told the BBC last month that she would go further than the government’s proposals to protect the financial sustainability of football clubs and benefit more deprived areas of the country.

The Tory government never got round to appointing a chair for the proposed regulator, meaning that if a Labour government entered office it could theoretically appoint its own choice to the role. A spokesperson for Labour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the headline new polices in the manifesto is expected be a big commitment on childcare, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, with the party promising a specific, large number of childcare places. The party will also promise further voter registration reforms aimed at boosting turnout, people familiar with the matter said.

The manifesto would likely also include Labour’s existing policy to recognize Palestinian statehood before the end of Middle East peace talks, an apparent effort to shore up left-wing votes, as well as a pledge to cut net migration to Britain. It is expected to avoid a commitment to scrap the Conservatives’ controversial two-child cap on benefits.

Other election promises already made by Labour and will feature in their manifesto include a promise not to raise income tax, national insurance or value added sales tax (VAT) — the Treasury’s three main revenue raisers — and a commitment to introduce VAT for private schools to generate funds for the wider education budget. It has also vowed to scrap loopholes in Tory plans to scrap the tax regime surrounding non-domiciled residents.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.