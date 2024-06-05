(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Inc. is hiring Adam Taetle to lead its global consumer, retail and leisure business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

New York-based Taetle will join the advisory firm from rival Evercore Inc., where he was a senior managing director, after a standard period of leave, according to the people.

Mike Long, a managing director at Evercore focused on providing strategic advice to consumer retail companies, is also joining Lazard, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A representative for Lazard declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Evercore didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Taetle advised on Campbell Soup Co.’s deal last year to buy of Sovos Brands Inc., according to Evercore’s website. He also worked on Post Holdings Inc.’s purchase of some pet-food brands from J.M. Smucker Co., as well as Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.’s investment in C4 energy drink maker Nutrabolt.

Long has advised on deals including the sale of Sugar Foods to Pritzker Private Capital and on KKR & Co.’s sale of the Bountiful Co. to Nestle SA, Evercore’s website shows.

Prior to joining Evercore, Taetle worked for Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Long previously worked at Citigroup Inc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.