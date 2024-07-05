(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is set to fall well short of an absolute majority in the French legislative election on Sunday, according to projections from polling company Elabe for BFM TV and La Tribune Dimanche.

The far-right group and its allies are on course to win between 200 and 230 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly.

The leftist New Popular Front is projected to get 165 to 190 seats, while President Emmanuel Macron’s group is on track for between 120 and 140.

Elabe surveyed 2,005 adults online on Wednesday and Thursday

