(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s elderly father Jean-Marie has been deemed unfit to stand trial alongside her in a scandal over the alleged diversion of millions of euros in European Union funds to build up a platform in France.

The condition of the 96-year-old, who founded the National Rally party his daughter hopes to lead to electoral victory, has deteriorated so much that medical examiners “nearly had to shout the questions despite his hearing aid,” Judge Bénédicte de Perthuis told a Paris court on Wednesday.

“He’s unable to defend himself personally against the accusations” at the September trial, the judge said. “He has no understanding of the goal or the meaning of this court case.” The expert, she added, expressed no doubts about his intellectual capacities at the time.

The French political landscape has dramatically shifted since, with Marine Le Pen’s far-right party now pushing to gain an absolute majority in Sunday’s legislative election in France. But when the accusations first emerged about a decade ago, the National Rally lacked broad popular appeal — holding just two seats in the French parliament — and money.

The criminal case centers on suspicions that Marine Le Pen and other party members elected to the European Parliament improperly used a budget line — which has since been increased to reach nearly €30,000 ($32,409) a month — allocated to pay EU aides.

The Le Pens and the Rassemblement National have denied improperly diverting the money to staff focusing on domestic politics but didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

But investigators, after finding an email sent by the party’s onetime accountant to Marine Le Pen soon after, have suggested that the party saw the European assembly as somewhat of a piggybank after years of overspending.

“In the years to come and in any case, we will only get by if we make significant savings thanks to the European Parliament and if we obtain additional payments,” he said in June 2014.

Internally, some National Rally members elected to the European assembly worried that the use of EU funds to pay for staff working for the party at its headquarters in France might be equated to “fictitious jobs,” according to investigators.

A lawyer for the European Parliament, a plaintiff in the case, told Bloomberg it is likely to seek more than €3 million in damages.

