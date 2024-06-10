(Bloomberg) -- The centrist Liberal Democrats pledged to raise taxes on banks and close loopholes around capital gains levies to fund a £9.4 billion ($12 billion) package for social care and the National Health Service, as it tries to take seats from Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives in the July 4 election.

The plan would include a £4 billion tax increase on banks by reversing cuts to the bank levy overseen by the Tories since 2018, and raising £5 billion by tightening rules that are currently used by the very wealthy to pay less capital gains tax, the Liberal Democrats said in a statement Monday.

“How the Conservative party has treated our NHS is a national scandal,” said Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey. “By ending the health and social care crisis, we can boost our economy by getting people back to work whilst giving people the dignity they deserve in their hour of need.”

Though it’s unlikely the traditional third party in British politics will be able to implement their idea — the latest polls put them in fourth behind Labour, the Conservatives and Reform — they could win enough seats to influence who forms the next government if the election is as close as it was in 2010 and 2017.

More broadly, Davey will hope to shape the campaign debates by putting the issue of social care — close to a so-called third rail in British politics — front and center. The Liberal Democrat leader has built his campaign around attention-grabbing stunts combined with poignant videos about caring for his disabled son, while highlighting the wider breakdown in the care sector.

After a series of eye-catching by-election wins during the last Parliament, the Liberal Democrats are hoping to make further gains by picking off voters from the Tories in the so-called Blue Wall, a band of about 50 Conservative seats in the south and east of England that opposed Britain leaving the European Union and have demographics that are increasingly young and liberal.

The party has endured a roller-coaster ride in recent elections. In 2010, the Liberal Democrats formed a coalition government with the Tories when then-Conservative leader David Cameron failed to secure an outright majority. But they were punished by the electorate in 2015, and the recovery had been long and slow until dissatisfaction with the Tories provided an opening.

Davey said their NHS plan would include boosting cancer survival rates, giving everyone the right to see a general practitioner within seven days and a 10-year capital investment plan for hospitals.

“By reversing the tax cuts that the Conservatives gave to the big banks, we believe we can fix social care,” Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said on BBC Radio 4. Cooper said her party would also target water companies and oil and gas firms with higher taxes.

The Conservatives are due to launch their manifesto on Tuesday, and the party promised over the weekend to cut £12 billion from welfare payments, potentially giving it room for cuts to personal, property or inheritance taxes.

Labour is due to publish its manifesto on Thursday, though the party has indicated it’s unlikely to contain any major surprises. The party has pledged not to increase income taxes, national insurance or value-added tax, but is facing questions about how it would fund Britain’s crumbing public services.

