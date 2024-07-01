(Bloomberg) -- A lengthier video of former Moelis & Co. senior banker Jonathan Kaye’s fight with a crowd in Brooklyn, which has left him facing criminal charges, shows how the incident escalated into a punch that went viral on social media.

The 51-second video shows Kaye walking on a sidewalk toward a group, which throws a liquid on him before a series of altercations. As the scuffling starts, he asks, “You throw s—- on me?” Someone replies that it was water, just as a red liquid is also thrown. The clip ends with the moment captured in a separate, shorter video that went viral on X last month, when Kaye allegedly punched a woman in the face and walked away.

Kaye, whose attorney has said the banker acted in self defense during the incident on June 8, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Criminal Court on two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of third-degree menacing and two counts of second-degree harassment. The 52-year-old was released and ordered to return to court in late August.

A copy of the longer video was provided by Ron Kuby, a lawyer representing Morgan Burns, whom Kaye allegedly shoved to the pavement, and Micah Phillips, whom Kaye then allegedly punched in the face.

The most serious charge of third-degree assault is a misdemeanor that carries a potential term of as much as a year in jail.

Danya Perry, Kaye’s lawyer, said in a statement on Monday that the banker was “terrorized” and that his team shared a separate video and further evidence with the district attorney, which shows that “these agitators formed a ring at him, doused him with two unknown liquids, shoved him to the ground, and hurled antisemitic slurs at him.”

“We will aggressively fight injustice, and we look forward to a full vindication for our client,” Perry said in the statement.

A spokesperson for Kaye, who resigned from Moelis last week, had no additional comment on the longer video.

Kuby said his clients didn’t make any antisemitic comments and that the red liquid was Gatorade.

