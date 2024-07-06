(Bloomberg) -- Maurice Saatchi, a member of the House of Lords, is discussing the possibility of setting up a consortium to bid for The Daily Telegraph, Sky News reported Saturday.

Lord Saatchi, who’s one of the founders of London-listed advertising company M&C Saatchi, could team up with Lynn Forester de Rothschild, a former director of The Economist Group, Sky added citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The duo had approached number of potential financial backers in recent weeks, according to the report.

RedBird IMI is speaking to interested parties around the globe for the sale of the Telegraph newspaper and the Spectator magazine, a spokesperson of the United Arab Emirates-backed investment group told Bloomberg last month.

Prospective bidders have to submit indicative offers by July 19, Sky said. RedBird IMI declined to comment to Sky on the matter.

