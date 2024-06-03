(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr struck an optimistic tone on his airline’s planned purchase of Italian carrier ITA Airways, a deal that’s been stuck in extensive regulatory scrutiny in Brussels.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai, Spohr said he aims to get “some indication this week” on the decision, adding that “it’s realistic to come to a solution this week.”

“And since we are in a very constructive phase of the dialog, I will consider it the final phase of a constructive dialog,” Spohr said at the IATA annual general meeting.

Lufthansa wants to take over the former Alitalia in two stages to gain a stronger foothold in one of Europe’s biggest but also most competitive aviation markets. The deal has faced scrutiny from competition authorities in Brussels, particularly its effect on long-haul travel.

The Italian government has been keen to rid itself of the asset, which has been consistently unprofitable for decades. At this point, Lufthansa is the only interested party, meaning that a breakdown of talks would force the government to start the sale process anew.

Lufthansa has entered remedies to get the deal over the line, Spohr said, and the two sides are now in the process of defining the details of those proposals.

“It’s not the bargaining time anymore, it’s time to clarify,” Spohr said.

Spohr said travel demand has remained strong, though corporate travel is still far behind pre-pandemic levels. Premium leisure travel continues to see a surge, the CEO said, predicting that 2024 will be a good year “not just for the industry but also for Lufthansa.”

The global airline industry is set to generate $30.5 billion in net income this year, the International Air Transport Association predicted on Monday, which is more than it achieved last year. At the same time, margins remain thin, with average earnings translating into just $6.14 per passenger.

