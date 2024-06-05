Lululemon jumps after raising its full-year profit outlook

Lululemon Athletica Inc. raised its profit outlook for the full year while also beating market expectations for earnings in the first quarter, driving shares up in premarket trading.

The yogawear brand now sees its earnings per share up 27 cents from the previous view and above the average analyst estimate. Profit in the fiscal first quarter, which ended April 28, was also higher than expected, while Lululemon also boosted its share buyback program by US$1 billion.

The stock jumped nine per cent in premarket trading, and it has declined about 40 per cent this year.

Sales were largely in line with expectations, and Lululemon maintained its earlier full-year sales guidance at as much as $10.8 billion. First-quarter comparable sales were flat in the Americas, while they rose 25 per cent in the international segment — continuing the company’s trend of faster growth in markets such as China while U.S. momentum cools.

U.S. consumers are “still spending, but I think they’re being selective of where they spend and what they choose to buy,” Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald said in an interview. He attributed the company’s higher earnings outlook to better sales of more profitable items.

Lululemon has invested in store expansion, supply-chain improvements and international facilities. Overseas markets are becoming a bigger part of the company’s business — while it currently accounts for about 21 per cent of revenue, executives see it reaching 50 per cent in the long term.

McDonald said Lululemon had “missed opportunities” in its women’s business last quarter and is honing its product assortment to drive demand. Biker shorts and loose-fitting pants were hot products. Lululemon will be unveiling new legging designs that use hydrogen yarn in July. The company hopes to attract more male shoppers with offerings for training and golf.

Lululemon has posted strong sales in recent years despite struggles at many U.S. apparel companies as shoppers shifted to more casual outfits during the pandemic. But concerns over slowing growth materialized after the company reported declining foot traffic to Lululemon’s U.S. stores. McDonald said that in the first quarter, U.S. store traffic was positive.

Investor worries heightened in May when Lululemon’s product chief Sun Choe departed the company for the top role at Vans, VF Corp.’s ailing skateboarding footwear and apparel brand. She won’t be replaced and her responsibilities have been reassigned to the company’s creative director. McDonald said there’s no additional realignment planned among senior management.

“This was our planned succession,” he said. “This is a permanent structure, not interim.”