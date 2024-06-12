10h ago
Macron Group Has 18%, Le Pen Party 31% in Elabe Election Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen would win the first round of the French legislative election with 31%, while President Emmanuel Macron’s party would come in third with 18%, according to a poll of voting intentions published on Wednesday.
An alliance of left-wing parties would get 28% of the vote, the survey by Elabe for BFM TV and La Tribune Dimanche showed.
The pollster interviewed 1,502 adults online on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of a speech by Macron in which he said he would not resign if his party loses the election.
The poll showed that 39% of people prefer that Jordan Bardella, Le Pen’s political heir, become prime minister following the election, with 36% supporting current premier Gabriel Attal.
In addition, 72% believe Macron is a handicap for his side in the election campaign, the poll indicated.
Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called a snap election on Sunday after his party was trounced by the far right in European Parliament elections.
