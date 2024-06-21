Jun 21, 2024
Malawian Comedian Named as Vice President After Chilima’s Death
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malawi named Michael Bizwick Usi as the new vice president after his predecessor, Saulos Chilima, died in a plane crash last week.
Usi, 56, a well-known comedian, is known for his role in a TV series called Tikuferanji or Why are we dying? He’s currently the minister for natural resources, according to a statement from President Lazarus Chakwera’s office.
Chilima, who had been a potential candidate for the top job in next year’s elections, and nine other passengers were killed in a plane crash shortly after 9 a.m. local time on June 10.
(Corrects to remove photograph that initially depicted the wrong person.)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
