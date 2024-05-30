(Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian ringgit has raced ahead of all its Asian peers in the past three months and if market watchers are right, the move is set to gain traction.

The currency — which has climbed nearly 1% since the end of February — is expected to rise to 4.65 per dollar by year-end from 4.7050 now, according to strategists surveyed by Bloomberg. Rising foreign inflows and income repatriation by state firms are fueling the optimism.

Analysts are predicting that the ringgit’s rebound from a 26-year low will prove more lasting than a previous attempt as global funds return to Malaysian assets and the export outlook improves. Local stocks are set to receive their first monthly inflow since February while overseas investors snapped up $233 million of the nation’s bonds in April.

The ringgit’s performance is due to “foreign inflows into domestic equity and bond markets, improved growth prospects and a widening of the current-account surplus,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.

Authorities stepped in to revive the currency in recent months by encouraging state-linked firms to repatriate foreign investment income and convert it into ringgit more consistently. The initiative gives “markets the impression that regulators are closely watching MYR FX markets,” Wong said.

Nevertheless, some analysts caution that ringgit investors still face risks from persistent US-China trade tensions and the fallout on the yuan and Southeast Asian currencies.

But for now, optimism is running high. Wong predicts that the ringgit will strengthen to 4.64 by year-end, predicated on a move lower in the dollar and Treasury yields, as well as a stabilizing Chinese economy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.