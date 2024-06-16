Global stocks and bonds stayed under pressure, ceding most of the early gains sparked by French far-right leader Marine le Pen’s pledge to respect political institutions if she wins the upcoming snap parliamentary election.

Contracts on the S&P 500 slipped alongside the pan-European Stoxx 600 index, while France’s Cac 40 benchmark erased most of its opening one per cent advance. Euro-area bond yields edged higher, with France’s yield premium over Germany staying near the widest in years. The euro was modestly firmer against the U.S. dollar, after shedding almost one per cent last week.

Global markets are struggling to recover from a selloff sparked last week by French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a snap election that could result in gains for far-right groups, including Le Pen’s National Rally. European assets were lifted initially as Le Pen appeared to soothe investors with comments that she won’t try to push out Macron if she wins the election, but the gains fizzled quickly.

“It’s fair to say that foreign investors are nervous about the heightened political risk that the situation in France brings,” said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. “The market still has a lot of difficulty pricing in these sorts of events.”

Still, she noted populist politicians do have a history of moving closer to the center once they reach power and Le Pen’s comments had fueled hopes for that outcome in France.

“It’s possible that these signs of them being a little bit less radical and wanting to play nice might encourage the market a little bit,” Carrier said.

But with the first election round on June 30, investors are likely to stay wary of Europe. Citigroup analysts warned that a potential far-right majority in France is among the risk factors for European equities and said they favour the U.S. market.

Thushka Maharaj, a multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said she had started to turn more positive on European stocks before the election announcement but “the political uncertainty makes that harder to position for immediately.”

Markets’ monetary policy angst could also return this week. The Bank of England’s Thursday meeting could signal that a July 4 election and lingering price pressures will force rate-setters to wait until August at least before easing policy. Peers in Australia and Norway, also meeting this week, also seem to be in no hurry to cut rates.

A swath of U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Governor Adriana Kugler are due to speak.

Key events this week:

U.S. Empire manufacturing, Monday

ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane speaks, Monday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Chile rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Tuesday

Singapore trade, Tuesday

U.S. retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, cross-border investment, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Tuesday

Japan trade, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues minutes of April policy meeting, Wednesday

U.K. CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Canada issues Summary of Deliberations, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

New Zealand GDP, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone finance ministers meet, Thursday

U.K. BOE rate decision, Thursday

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Hong Kong CPI, Friday

India S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

U.K. S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Friday

U.S. existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Canada retail sales, Friday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 12:14 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0711

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.65 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2699 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2671

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $65,901.76

Ether fell 2.1% to $3,524.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.39%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,320.33 an ounce

