(Bloomberg) -- Oil producer Matador Resources Co. agreed to buy assets in the Permian Basin from a portfolio company of EnCap Investments LP for $1.9 billion cash, the latest in a series of shale industry tie-ups.

The deal includes oil and gas producing properties and undeveloped acreage in New Mexico and West Texas owned by Ameredev II Parent LLC, Matador said in a Wednesday statement. Matador, which primarily operates in the region, said the assets will provide more contiguous acreage for the firm to drill longer lateral wells and more efficiently tap the oil-rich rocks in the western Permian. The deal includes a 19% stake in Piñon Midstream LLC, which has pipeline and compression assets in New Mexico.

Matador shares initially rose as much as 3.6% after the transaction was announced. The stock has since retreated, falling 0.6% as of 11:45 a.m. in New York, tracking declines of industry peers as oil prices eased.

The acquisition, which is expected to close late in the third quarter, is among a wave of deals across the shale patch in the past year. With US shale output likely to peak sometime in the 2030s, producers are keen to capture core acreage in the Permian and other basins to extend their runway of drilling locations.

“As much as people are talking about inventory these days, their inventory fits very well with us,” Matador Chief Executive Officer Joseph Foran said during a conference call with analysts. Foran and his wife founded the predecessor company of Matador in 1983 with $270,000 from friends.

