(Bloomberg) -- Mediobanca SpA has hired Wolfram Schmerl and Christoph Handrup as co-heads for Germany as part of an expansion strategy for the country.

The duo will run a new Frankfurt office that the Italian investment bank opened this month to offer advisory services in Europe’s largest economy, Mediobanca said Monday, confirming a Bloomberg report. The Italian lender also added Maximilian Rohardt as head of debt advisory.

All three bankers left Alantra Partners SA when the Spanish boutique earlier this year cut about half of the staff at its German unit following a prolonged drought in dealmaking. Schmerl and Handrup were co-founders of Alantra Germany.

Mediobanca Chief Executive Officer Alberto Nagel has been bolstering the deals business. The Italian bank is also pushing into wealth management and it’s seeking to win more business from smaller firms through its private banking network.

The decision to resume and expand a presence in the German market is part of Mediobanca’s strategy of establishing a more diversified European investment banking platform platform and to increase the international share of sales to 55% of the group’s total sales, from about 40%, Mediobanca said.

As part of its strategic initiative, Mediobanca also agreed to buy investment banking boutique Arma Partners last year. While Arma will continue to focus on technology transactions - it advised on the sale of Aareon to TPG last month - Schmerl’s team will focus on mid-market transactions.

