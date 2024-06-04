(Bloomberg) -- Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. sees room for yields on long-maturity Japanese government bonds to rise further and will keep purchases of the securities to a minimum for the time being.

It is “quite conceivable” that the yield on 10-year debt will double to about 2% over the next few years, said Kenichiro Kitamura, general manager of the investment planning and research department at the Tokyo based insurer. The yield on 30-year bonds may climb to about 2.5%, from around 2.2% now, he said.

Meiji Yasuda’s stance is similar to that of Japan Post Insurance Co., which said this week that it is holding off from buying most domestic super-long bonds. While yields that have risen in recent weeks should appeal to life insurers, uncertainty about changes to the Bank of Japan’s debt purchases is giving investors reason to pause.

The recent upward shift in yields has been “moderate” and “there is still room to climb,” said Kitamura. “The stage we are at is buying the minimum necessary amount. We’re not thinking of getting serious about it yet.”

Meiji Yasuda, one of the nation’s biggest life insurers, held about ¥47.4 trillion ($307 billion) in assets as of the end of March, of which around ¥16.5 trillion were Japanese government bonds, according to a statement.

Kitamura said it’s possible that the BOJ could increase its benchmark interest rate in July, because it may need to be mindful of global interest rates declining over the next six months.

