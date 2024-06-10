(Bloomberg) -- A New Jersey businessman told a federal jury in New York he gave US Senator Robert Menendez’s wife an envelope with $15,000 in cash before the politician promised to look into halting a criminal insurance fraud investigation by state officials.

Jose Uribe, who is cooperating with prosecutors at the Manhattan corruption trial against the New Jersey Democrat, said the cash was a down payment on a Mercedes-Benz convertible for Nadine Menendez and that he also made several thousand dollars in additional payments on the car before she set up a dinner meeting with the lawmaker on Aug. 7, 2019.

“Please Mr. Menendez, if there’s anything you could do to stop this investigation, I would be forever grateful,” Uribe told the senator while they dined at the Il Villaggio restaurant in Bergen County, New Jersey. Uribe in testimony Monday said that the probe involved a close friend he considered like a daughter.

Menendez told Uribe “he knew about it and had complete knowledge about the initial investigation and the timing,” and then said “he would look into it,” according to businessman. The trial is in its fifth week.

Uribe, 57, is a key witness in the case against Menendez and his wife, who are accused of accepting almost $500,000 in cash, gold bars and the Mercedes-Benz in bribes from Uribe and other businessmen. After taking the car paid for by Uribe, the US says Menendez tried to interfere in a criminal insurance fraud investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office.

Last week, former New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal testified that Menendez twice reached out to him to complain about how the state’s insurance fraud office was unfairly treating Hispanic defendants. He said he took no action, but that an associate who sat in on one of the meetings described the senator’s actions as “gross.”

After months of lobbying, Uribe said Menendez called him from his Washington office on Oct. 29, 2019, to say the New Jersey criminal investigation had ended.

“That thing you asked me about, there is nothing there,” Menendez told him, according to Uribe’s testimony. “I give you your peace.”

Uribe said he later invited Menendez, Nadine and her daughter to dinner and champagne at a New Jersey restaurant to thank the senator for his help.

When the women left the table, Menendez told him, “I saved your -ss not once but twice,” according to Uribe. The businessman said he understood Menendez was telling him that the senator had stalled the criminal probe of Uribe’s friend and an earlier part of the case that had ended in a plea deal with no jail for another person.

“I didn’t have to do much,” Menendez boasted, according to Uribe. “I related to these people ‘What is this prosecution against hardworking Latinos?’” Uribe described the senator as “proud and confident, I would say, that he managed to get this done.”

Uribe told jurors Friday that he had asked Wael Hana, a friend and businessman who knew the senator’s then-girlfriend, Nadine, for help in halting the state probe. Hana, who headed a company that prosecutors say was being used to funnel bribes to the senator and his wife, told him that he had a way “to make these things go away.”

Menendez, Hana and a third man are on trial and have pleaded not guilty. Nadine Menendez faces trial at a later date.

