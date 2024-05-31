(Bloomberg) -- Mexico City’s convenience stores are selling out of ice — or limiting purchases when they have supply — as the country faces record high temperatures.

On late Thursday and early Friday, only four out of a dozen Oxxo and Circle K locations in the capital had ice available for purchase. Radio Formula reported this month that there was a shortage in Mexico City and other states in the country.

The Oxxo stores that had ice available were asking customers to limit themselves to a maximum of three bags, according to signs. In an emailed statement, parent Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV said during times of high temperatures Oxxo places limits on certain products to ensure their supply, and the measure could be implemented in other cities with high temperatures and high demand.

A representative for Circle K’s Mexico operations couldn’t immediately be reached.

Sweltering temperatures are expected to continue this weekend, as Mexico voters head to the polls. Highs in Mexico City are expected to reach 32.7C (91F) on Saturday and Sunday, according to AccuWeather Inc. senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Already, there were nearly a dozen days in May when temperatures in the capital hit a record high.

“Really the whole country has been abnormally hot for a lot of the month of May,” he said.

Pydynowski said this month’s hot weather “looks like its going to continue into June.”

