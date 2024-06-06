(Bloomberg) -- Mexico City’s Finance Chief Luz Elena Gonzalez stepped down from her role to join the transition team of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum has announced few posts so far since her election in a landslide vote on June 2. Her term begins Oct. 1.

Gonzalez previously held roles in transportation and education in a series of city governments, before being selected to work as Sheinbaum’s finance chief, a role she has continued under current Mayor Marti Batres. She’s often named as a close adviser to Sheinbaum who could eventually have a role in her cabinet.

Earlier this week, Sheinbaum confirmed that Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O will remain in his post during an indefinite period of her administration. She also named Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Mexico’s former ambassador to the United Nations and a senior member of her campaign, to lead the transition team.

The presidential transition team will officially begin working next week, Sheinbaum added.

