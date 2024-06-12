(Bloomberg) -- Private credit lender Monroe Capital LLC is looking to forge long-term partnerships with investors in the Middle East with its new office in Abu Dhabi.

“The Middle East is the fastest growing market today, with Asia, for private credit investing, because investors in the region have a very long-term investment horizon,” Ted Koenig, the chief executive officer of the Chicago-based firm told Bloomberg TV. “Generally, they are younger economies and they can take more risk.”

State-owned funds in the Gulf have become a driving force behind the breakneck growth of the $1.7 trillion private credit market, even as higher interest rates have started to put pressure on borrowers that binged on debt.

Investors in the region are enthusiastic about the asset class that’s outperformed private equity and public credit, and “allocations are going up significantly,” Koenig said.

With about $19 billion in assets under management, Monroe focuses on the US, which is the largest and the deepest market for private credit. The firm is one of numerous money managers establishing a presence in the Middle East where billion dollar deals have been struck in recent months.

Sovereign wealth funds like Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have formed partnerships to strengthen their presence in the market and managers including Blue Owl Capital Inc. and Hayfin Capital Management have expanded in the region to drum up business.

Koenig is bullish on private credit despite a growing chorus of top-executives urging caution. Most of the concerns are focused on direct lending, the portion of the market where funds make loans to companies to back acquisitions or leveraged buyouts.

Unlike private equity firms, which look to the last turn of leverage to generate returns, private credit sits at the top of the capital structure in these buyouts with roughly a 50% loan to value rate, he said. “We’ve got a lot of cushion — from a safety standpoint — in generating returns for our investors.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.