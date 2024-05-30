(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand plans to increase spending on its military as it looks to replace aging machinery and deepen ties with traditional partners, Defence Minister Judith Collins said.

Collins will consider a defense capability plan in coming weeks that will address the government’s needs out to 2040, she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Friday in Singapore, where she’s attending a defense summit.

“We’re very aware that we need to increase our defense spending, but rather than just increase it, we need to make sure that we are doing it in a way where we can actually add value to our security partners,” she said.

New Zealand is trying to form closer security relationships with traditional partners such as Australia and the US — including consideration of joining the Aukus security pact — and is aware that it will be expected to spend more on defense in return. Its defense appropriation, which amounts to only about 1% of gross domestic product, declined to NZ$4.95 billion ($3 billion) in yesterday’s budget from NZ$5.3 billion a year earlier.

Collins said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been clear that defense spending needs to rise toward NATO’s guidance of 2% of GDP.

She said New Zealand is doing a good job of managing its need for security against maintaining a relationship with China, its largest trading partner.

“Financial security is something that is top of mind for many New Zealanders, but of course there is no financial security without actual security,” she said. “I think we are doing a very good job of working with China and with our traditional security partners as well. As a small nation we have to be dexterous, but we should never be naive.”

It is a “very difficult geopolitical time” and “we are very aware that things are changing in the world,” Collins said.

One priority will be replacing the two Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757s often used to fly the prime minister abroad but which keep breaking down, causing the government some embarrassment. They are more than 30 years old.

“They are very old aircraft,” Collins said. “They’ve done great service, but no one’s believing that that’s going to last for much longer. So that is part of that capability plan.”

