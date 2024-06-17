(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand shares data on potential immigrants with a number of partner countries in order to keep its border safe, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said.

“In a high-risk environment New Zealanders would expect us to keep the border safe,” she told a parliamentary committee Tuesday in Wellington. “These partnerships are very important. Data sharing is very important.”

Stanford was responding to questions on Migration 5, a partnership with the other so-called Five Eyes nations — the US, UK, Canada and Australia — that exchanges information and in specific cases data on individuals seeking entry. Radio New Zealand reported today that Migration 5 is one of a number of alliances the government is involved in within Five Eyes that receive virtually no scrutiny.

Stanford told the committee she has had a briefing on the alliance but viewed it largely as operational.

Officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment told the committee the alliance was created as a way of comparing immigration practices with like-minded nations, and tapping their experience. For example, when the border opened after the pandemic New Zealand was able to anticipate what to expect by learning from the US and UK experience.

New Zealand has a database of about 50,000 fingerprints from immigrants that its partners can request access to, officials told the committee. This year it has been able to return 185 matches. New Zealand has received 266 responses to its requests, which it uses to verify identities and confirm the authenticity of applications, the officials said.

Stanford said the immigration environment has become progressively more high risk. About two-thirds of applications are deemed to be medium or high-risk, she said.

There has also been a surge in asylum claims, with about 2,200 lodged this year compared to an average 300 a year prior to the pandemic. About 80% of those claims lack merit, Stanford added.

