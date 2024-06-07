(Bloomberg) -- An antitrust tribunal in Nigeria has fined MultiChoice Group Ltd. and ordered a month of free viewing for its subscribers in the West African nation, after the South African broadcaster defied it by raising prices, Lagos-based Punch newspaper reported.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal fined the company 150 million naira ($102,000) and told it to allow customers a month of free viewing of its DStv and GOtv platforms.

The ruling was made after the company failed to adhere to an order by the tribunal to hold off from raising subscription fees without proper notice, following a lawsuit filed by an Abuja-based lawyer who said the eight-day notice given for the price increase was inadequate, Punch said.

“We disagree with the ruling and will therefore file an appeal,” the company said in a statement, while declining further comment.

MultiChoice shares closed 0.2% lower in Johannesburg trade.

