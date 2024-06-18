(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Transit and Amtrak train service is facing major delays in and out of New York’s Pennsylvania Station on Tuesday after overhead wire issues and a disabled train disrupted morning commutes.

NJ Transit service, which was suspended earlier this morning, is seeing as much as 90-minute delays into and out of New York City. Midtown direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken station and tickets are being cross-honored by private carrier buses and the Port Authority Path trains. All trains traveling through Penn Station are expected to be delayed by as much as 90 minutes, according to Amtrak.

NJ Transit is working with Amtrak to resolve the issue and determine the root cause, a spokesperson for the New Jersey authority said in an emailed statement.

Crews are working to remove the stalled commuter train and repair the overhead wires, Amtrak said in a statement.

NJ Transit often blames Amtrak for their service disruptions as Amtrak owns and operates the tracks. At the end of May, Amtrak’s chief executive officer Stephen Gardner and NJ Transit’s president Kevin Corbett met to discuss how the two agencies can better work together when a disruption happens.

Both parties agreed to establish a joint incident response committee, enhance communication protocols, consider service adjustments for better maintenance efficiency and coordinate major project outages to optimize resources, Corbett said at a NJ Transit board meeting this month.

During the month of May, about 75% of morning NJ Transit trains to Penn Station were reported on time, according to a report from the agency.

The delays comes after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat who took office in 2018, has tried to improve NJ Transit operations during his tenure. But, the pandemic decimated ridership and the agency plans to raise fares by 15% this year to plug a budget gap.

The rail structure that runs up and down the US East Coast comes to a choke point at the border of New York and New Jersey. Both NJ Transit and Amtrak trains have to pass through a single, century-old tunnel to enter Manhattan. One minor disruption to that narrow passage can ripple across both agencies and cause headaches for commuters.

The long-delayed $16 billion rail tunnel project connecting the two states, known as the Gateway project, is designed to relieve the congestion. Earlier this month, it has received the final nod from the federal government that it will get the $6.88 billion full funding agreement.

--With assistance from Stacie Sherman.

