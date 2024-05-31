(Bloomberg) -- The ethics council for Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund is investigating which companies are selling weapons to Israel for use in its war against Hamas in Gaza, and may advise divesting a “very limited” number of arms manufacturers.

“We have been in dialog with several companies,” Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, chair of the Council on Ethics and former chief executive officer of Norsk Hydro ASA, said by email Thursday. “For now, it seems that the extent of exclusions on this basis may be very limited.”

The Norwegian government, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, officially recognized Palestinian statehood in May, a move that prompted Israel to recall their ambassador. The announcement has drawn attention to the holdings of Norges Bank Investment Management, the official name of the wealth fund, and what links the companies it holds might have to the occupied Palestinian Territories and the Gaza war.

The conflict began when militants from Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. Israel’s military response has destroyed much of Gaza and killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The pressure on the Norwegian fund and its external ethics adviser has increased in recent months, coming under fire from activists and members of parliament. Protesters calling on the fund to sell out of its Israeli holdings blocked the entrance to NBIM’s head office ahead of an investor conference in April and were also audible during a live podcast in Oslo in January featuring Chief Executive Officer Nicolai Tangen and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

NBIM — which holds shares in about 8,800 companies worldwide — owned stock in 76 Israeli companies as of the end of 2023, 0.1% of total investments, with a value of about $1.5 billion.

“Things are moving too slowly,” Kari Elisabeth Kaski, a member of parliament from the Socialist Left who sits on the finance committee, said in an interview Thursday. The party is “deeply frustrated,” she said, with the government for not considering changes to the fund’s ethical guidelines.

Created in 2004 and overseen by Norway’s finance ministry, the council acts as an external adviser to NBIM, proposing exclusions based on criteria ranging from human rights violations to environmental damage.

Nine people are employed at the organization full-time, providing research to a five member board that aims to meet once a month. The next meeting is expected to be held mid-June.

The council “favors thoroughness over speed,” Brandtzaeg said, adding that the process can take a year or more before a reaching a conclusion. The adviser is in contact with a number of companies every year and many won’t be excluded from the fund.

NBIM takes a majority of these recommendations into account, adding companies to watch lists or cutting them entirely from its investment portfolio.

The fund has previously removed several companies associated with conflict zones and arms sales from its holdings based on advice from the council. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. was excluded in 2006 and British defense company BAE Systems Plc in 2018 for making components associated with nuclear weapons. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. was cut earlier this month for transparency concerns related to a port sale in Myanmar.

Nine companies have been excluded from the fund for activities in the Palestinian Territories of the West Bank ranging from the construction of roads to the leasing of buildings.

“The question before the Council is where the line should be drawn for companies’ unacceptable involvement in the settlements,” Brandtzaeg said. “When conditions in an area deteriorate, our expectation of companies’ diligence increases.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.