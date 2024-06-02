(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after OPEC+ set out a plan to return some barrels back to the market this year.

Brent fell toward $80 a barrel after a three-day decline and West Texas Intermediate dropped below $77. Production cuts will continue in full in the third quarter and then be gradually phased out over the following 12 months, according to a statement from the Saudi Energy Ministry after the meeting on Sunday.

Traders and analysts had widely expected the extension of OPEC+’s supply reductions to offset soaring output from several of the alliance’s rivals and to counter a fragile demand outlook, with some predicting they would continue until the end of 2024.

Oil capped a monthly loss on Friday on mounting concerns over China’s demand outlook and as crude supplies from outside OPEC+ swell. The prompt spread for Brent briefly slipped into a bearish contango structure last week, and money managers have been trimming bets on rising prices.

