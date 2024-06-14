(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promised retaliation after a stinging European Union ruling on asylum policy, potentially clouding the country’s upcoming EU presidency.

The European Court of Justice on Thursday slapped a €200 million ($216 million) penalty plus an extra €1 million daily fine on the Orban government’s non-compliance with the court’s earlier judgment on the protection of asylum seekers.

“We’ll figure out a way so it hurts Brussels more than it hurts us,” Orban said in a state radio interview on Friday, without going into details.

The standoff could further complicate Hungary’s EU presidency, which starts on July 1. The nationalist premier has vowed to be an honest broker over the next six months, a tall order for a leader who’s often been the odd one out at EU summits on a range of crucial issues, ranging from his efforts to undermine aid to Ukraine, dilute sanctions against Russia and torpedo critical statements on China.

The EU judgment corners Orban at a delicate moment, at a time when he’s under pressure to shore up the budget. The EU is already holding up about €20 billion earmarked for Hungary for concerns on graft and rule-of-law.

Fitch Ratings, which is scheduled to review its assessment of Hungary’s sovereign credit late Friday, warned in April that a failure to do so would be negative for its rating, which is currently at second-lowest investment grade with a negative outlook.

Orban has resorted to anti-immigration rhetoric and policies to become a trailblazer for populist forces in Europe and beyond, even as the government has worked to boost the inflow of foreign workers to plug a labor shortage.

