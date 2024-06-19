(Bloomberg) -- An outflow of overseas funds from Chinese stocks reached its longest streak in eight months, as the latest rally continues to sputter.

Foreign investors were sellers of onshore equities for eight-straight sessions through Wednesday, offloading a total of 30 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) on a net basis via the northbound link between Hong Kong and mainland stock exchanges. That’s the worst stretch since October.

Kweichow Moutai was the most-sold stock during the period, dropping the percentage of its shares held by overseas funds to 6.75%, the lowest since January. Foreigners have become less smitten with China’s largest stock amid low wholesale prices for high-end liquor, likely a symptom of weak demand.

Further withdrawals from Chinese stocks could make June the first month of net outflow in five. The benchmark CSI 300 Index is down nearly 5% from a May 20 high.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Mengchen Lu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.