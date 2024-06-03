(Bloomberg) -- The head of PAI Partners’ flagship fund in Italy is leaving the buyout firm after five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Simone Cavalieri, a partner in the Paris-based firm, has agreed to the terms of his exit with PAI’s management, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity discussing a confidential matter.

Cavalieri’s departure will be effective July 1, the people said. His biography on the firm’s website lists one acquisition he has been involved in, the purchase of Italian leather manufacturer Pasubio from CVC Capital Partners in 2021.

A representative for PAI declined to comment. Cavalieri didn’t respond to a request for comment.

His exit comes as PAI is seeking to sell Italian high-end eyewear maker Marcolin, one of three Italian companies currently in its portfolio. Cavalieri served on Marcolin’s board alongside Raffaele Vitale, a founding partner of PAI’s mid-market fund, but he recently resigned, one of the people said.

Cavalieri spent almost a decade in investment banking, working for Merrill Lynch in London and Milan before transitioning to private equity. He joined Charme Capital Partners in 2009 and moved to PAI in 2019.

PAI manages more than €26 billion ($28 billion) in assets, according to its website. Its latest flagship fund closed at €7.1 billion in late 2023.

