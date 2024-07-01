Pakistan Inflation Quickens For First Time in Six Months

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s inflation quickened in June for the first time in six months as energy costs inched up.

Consumer prices rose 12.57% from a year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday. That compares with a median estimate for a 12.7% gain in a Bloomberg survey and a reading of 11.8% in May.

The government expected prices to climb due to a rise in prices of perishable items. The central bank also forecast price gains to accelerate in the near-term due to higher electricity tariffs and taxes. The State Bank of Pakistan last month lowered its target rate by 150 basis points to 20.50%, the first reduction in four years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government is facing criticism for hiking tax and energy costs to meet the International Monetary Fund’s conditions for a new loan program. Fresh support from the Washington-based lender will help in shoring up foreign exchange reserves and give policymakers space to boost a sputtering economy.

The latest data showed food costs rise 0.97% in June from a year ago. Transport prices climbed 10.38%, while housing and energy costs increased by 35.29%.

The June up-tick in Pakistan’s inflation — and a likely increase in July — won’t reverse the disinflation trend in place since the start of the year, said Ankur Shukla of Bloomberg Economics.

Pakistan’s consumer prices have dropped in the previous six months from about 30% in December. The average inflation stands at 23.41% for the fiscal year ended June, that is in line with the central bank target and lower than 29.18% a year ago.

