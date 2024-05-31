(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global directors evaluating a bid for the film and TV giant endorsed a takeover offer by independent producer David Ellison, according to people familiar with the situation, moving the storied Hollywood studio closer to a sale.

As part of a multistep deal, Ellison’s Skydance Media is offering to purchase Shari Redstone’s National Amusements Inc., the family company that holds a controlling stake in Paramount. Skydance then plans to merge with Paramount, offering more than $3 billion to that company’s other investors in the form of cash and debt repayment.

Ellison this week upped his contribution once again, offering incentives for both the company’s voting and nonvoting shareholders to accept the deal, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private negotiations.

The merger, if consummated, will mark a big leap forward for Skydance — the producer behind such Paramount hits as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Top Gun: Maverick. By merging with Paramount, Ellison, the son of Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison, will gain control over a vast library of films like The Godfather, along with broadcast, cable TV and streaming operations.

It could also provide a needed financial lifeline to Paramount. The company, under the weight of $14.6 billion in long-term debt, has struggled to adapt to changes shaking up the film and TV industry. Its traditional sources of revenue and profit — advertising and pay TV subscribers — are shrinking. And it is not yet making money from the Paramount+ streaming service.

Skydance is backed by RedBird Capital Partners, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and KKR & Co.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that two other potential suitors had emerged for the Redstone family’s holdings. It said Steven Paul, a producer, has been lining up funds to offer about $3 billion for National Amusements, citing people familiar with the matter. Paul could not be reached for comment. The other wasn’t identified.

The sale of Paramount will mark a milestone for the Redstone family and investments that go back to 1987, when Sumner Redstone began transforming his family theater chain into a media juggernaut with the purchase of Viacom, parent of MTV and other properties.

In later years, Redstone added Paramount Pictures and CBS, creating the company known today as Paramount Global. After Redstone’s death in 2020, his daughter Shari became steward of the family fortune and began considering a sale of her interests late last year.

The nonvoting Class B shares of Paramount were little changed at $11.84 at 2:18 p.m. in New York.

