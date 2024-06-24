(Bloomberg) -- Parasites associated with fecal matter have been found in the trash-laden balloons North Korea has floated into South Korea, along with clothing such as underwear, neckties and socks, authorities in Seoul said.

North Korea has sent more than 1,000 balloons across the border since the end of last month, and an examination of the contents in dozens of them have found parasites, such as roundworms, whipworms and threadworms, the South Korean Unification Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Tensions have been rising along the heavily militarized Korean border zone in recent weeks. Kim Yo Jong, the outspoken sister of North Korea’s leader, said more balloons may fly soon across the border after activists in South Korea floated balloons into North Korea this month and the South Korean government began broadcasts by loudspeakers at the border pointed north.

The balloons sent from the activists usually contain leaflets critical of the Kim family ruling North Korea along with items such as US dollar bills, bags of rice, and USB sticks with K-pop music to entice North Koreans to pick them up.

Millions of leaflets sent by South Korean activists and defectors from North Korea have flown across the border for more than a decade, bearing the critical messages and the enticements.

North Korea has avoided sending over items that may give an indication of daily life, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said. Most of the contents were items such as wastepaper as well as clothing cut into pieces, it added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.