(Bloomberg) -- A rehearsal of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine was postponed, a little over a month before the official start of the 2024 Games.

The navigation test originally scheduled for Monday has been postponed after recent rain made the river’s current and water level too different to those expected for the official ceremony, the Olympics organization committee said in an e-mailed statement Friday. A previous test was carried out on June 17.

Under the current planning for the July 26 ceremony, athletes will parade down the river in boats, with spectators viewing from the banks. The 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route will end at the Trocadero, the plaza across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Paris could scrap the planned ceremony if it’s judged too risky. If necessary, the ceremony could be limited to the Trocadero or moved to the Stade de France, a large stadium just north of the city.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.