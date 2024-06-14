(Bloomberg) -- LBC Tank Terminals’ owners are considering a sale of the bulk liquid storage company, in a deal that could value it at more than €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion), people with knowledge of the matters said.

APG Asset Management, Ardian and PGGM, which jointly own LBC Tank Terminals, are working with an adviser on the potential divestment, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A sale process is expected to kick off later this year, some of the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and the owners could decide to keep their stakes for longer, the people said. Representatives for APG and Ardian declined to comment. Spokespeople for PGGM and LBC didn’t immediately respond to queries.

LBC operates bulk liquid storage facilities for petrochemicals, petroleum products and base oil products in Europe and the US. It also offers loading and unloading services for all modes of transportation.

The company has a storage capacity of 2.9 million cubic meters and about 500 employees worldwide, according to its website. Ardian bought its 35% stake in LBC in 2017.

