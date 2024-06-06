(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s foreign ministry summoned the Belarusian envoy in Warsaw over the death of a soldier who was stabbed by a migrant trying to cross the border illegally.

The army said on Thursday that the soldier, who was stabbed last week, had died. The incident prompted Prime Minister Donald Tusk to impose an exclusion zone along the frontier with Belarus. Tusk has made national security the centerpiece of his campaign ahead of the European parliament elections on Sunday.

“Poland firmly demands an end to provocations on the Polish-Belarusian border and organized migration,” the ministry said in a note passed on to the Belarusian charge d’affairs. It said that Belarus must identify and hand over the attacker.

The government has recently moved to strengthen Warsaw’s response to an increasing number of illegal border crossings by migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus.

