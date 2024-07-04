(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s federal police recommended criminal charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro after probing the alleged illegal sale of gifts received from the governments of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, local website G1 reported Thursday.

Police sent their final report to the Supreme Court and recommended charges for criminal association, money laundering and appropriation of public assets, according to the G1 report.

Neither the Federal Police nor Bolsonaro immediately responded to a request for comment. The former president has previously denied wrongdoing in the case that was probing whether he sold jewelry and pieces of art gifted to him as part of official visits.

The recommendation of charges would send the case to Brazil’s prosecutor general’s office, which would decide whether to file a complaint, request additional information or close the case.

Bolsonaro is facing numerous probes. Federal police are also investigating the alleged falsification of Covid-19 vaccination records. In March, police accused Bolsonaro of entering false data into the health ministry’s database. They recommended charges in that case as well, but the prosecutor general’s office requested additional information.

He is also under investigation for allegedly attempting a coup following his defeat in the 2022 election. The probe is expected to be concluded by July, Federal Police Chief Andrei Rodrigues said in a press conference in June.

Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing in each case.

