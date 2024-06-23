(Bloomberg) -- Prudential Plc launched a $2 billion share buyback program that will be completed no later than the middle of 2026, as the insurer outlined progress that includes the potential for further cash returns to shareholders.

The pace and timing of the buyback will be subject to market conditions, the firm said in a statement Sunday. Shares repurchased under the plan are expected to be canceled.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will conduct the first $700 million part of buyback which enables the purchase of ordinary shares from June 24 to no later than Dec. 27, according to a separate statement.

