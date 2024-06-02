(Bloomberg) -- Australian central bank Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said the “first and predominant challenge” for policymakers is to bring down inflation, according to an interview with the Australian Financial Review.

Hauser, who joined the Reserve Bank earlier this year from the Bank of England, also cited the RBA’s full-employment mandate to justify Australia running a lower benchmark interest rate than global counterparts, in the interview published Monday. He said part of the RBA’s strategy is to “test” the level of full employment.

“We have a dual mandate,” he said. “If there is an opportunity to capture those gains on the employment side, I think we have an obligation to do it.” His comments reiterate those of Governor Michele Bullock and her predecessor Philip Lowe, who both stressed that they are trying to maintain employment gains while bringing down consumer prices.

“Our first and predominant challenge is to bring inflation down,” Hauser told the AFR. “It is too high here.”

The RBA raised rates 13 times between May 2022 and November 2023 to 4.35%, in its most aggressive tightening campaign in a generation. Policymakers are trying to gain control of inflation that soared on a combination of pandemic-era stimulus and supply-chain blockages.

Still, the cash rate is about 1 percentage point below those in the US and New Zealand.

Bullock and her colleagues argue that because most Australians are on floating mortgage rates, tightening in Australia flows through to households’ bottom line much faster than elsewhere. As a result, they say, the bank can be a little more cautious in its moves. Officials also stress that they’re trying to achieve a soft landing for the economy.

Still, with Australia’s first-quarter inflation coming in stronger than expected and April CPI accelerating, that stance is being tested.

