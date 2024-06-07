(Bloomberg) -- East European governments are ramping up debt issuance to record levels to finance widening budget deficits just as the turbulence in emerging markets is making demand less reliable.

The supply of domestic and foreign bonds has risen this year, with sales on international markets reaching a record $36 billion for the most active issuers in the region, led by Poland and Romania. The latest country to tap foreign funding was Serbia with a debut $1.5 billion sustainable note this week.

Poland will need to boost sales further later this year and will likely compete with Saudi Arabia’s recent fundraising spree for the largest sovereign eurobond issuance among developing markets in 2024, according to economists at ING Bank NV. The Czech Republic stands out as one of the few eastern European countries not to experience pressure on funding from the fiscal side, strategists Frantisek Taborsky and James Wilson said in a report. Most others are underperforming budget plans.

“Although the situation remains manageable, demand is declining, and data implies foreign investor outflows,” the ING strategists said of the regional trends.

In addition to the domestic economic issues, debt management authorities need to contend with a shifting economic landscape that’s now pointing to major central banks delaying or limiting rate cuts this year, reducing the attractiveness of riskier assets. Borrowing costs have risen for issuers across the region, with 10-year local-currency bond yields up as much as 100 basis points from this year’s lows in Hungary.

The European Central Bank delivered a long-telegraphed rate cut on Thursday — moving away from record high borrowing costs — but officials cautioned against rushing into further easing. Even bigger uncertainty is stemming from the US, where stubborn inflation forced investors to scale back bets on monetary easing, curbing inflows into developing economies.

“Demand hasn’t been strong because the Fed’s stance hasn’t allowed extra funds to go into emerging-market debt,” said Viktor Szabo, an EM fund manager at Abrdn Plc. “As Fed rate cuts got priced out from mid-January, so the enthusiasm for emerging markets decreased.”

Poland, the region’s biggest nation and debt issuer, may post a fiscal deficit of 5.4% of economic output this year, an increase from 5.1% in 2023, as rising investment in defense and social spending is delaying budget consolidation, the European Union’s executive arm said in the spring forecast released last month.

The finance ministry in Warsaw managed to frontload debt sales in the first two months, but the country is still headed for record high borrowing needs this year, according to ING.

“We have seen significant progress in securing EU money on the policy side, although cash-flow timing itself is also still uncertain, which is already included in the current budget,” Taborsky and Wilson said.

Hungary’s budget deficit swelled to $7.2 billion in the first four months of the year as the stuttering economic recovery is failing to generate as much revenue as the state had expected. Economy Minister Marton Nagy last month pledged to curb the shortfall without resorting to austerity.

Romania’s government is also struggling to rein in spending while facing pressure from unions to lift wages for state workers ahead of both general and presidential elections later this year. In contrast, the Czech center-right administration is seeking to return the country to its fiscally conservative roots and reverse a pandemic-era borrowing spree despite public protests against spending cuts and tax hikes.

“The Czech Republic has been the only one to carry out a proper fiscal adjustment, cutting 1 percentage point off the deficit in the first four months,” Abrdn’s Szabo said. “The fiscal situation is unfavorable in Poland, Hungary and Romania, though I think Hungary will announce further measures after the European Parliament elections.”

