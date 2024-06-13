(Bloomberg) -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the world’s most famous ex-football players, said on Thursday he’d be open to a future deal by international investors involving AC Milan, the Italian club he once starred for and where he now serves as an adviser.

The Swedish-born striker, who’s an operating partner at AC Milan’s owner RedBird Capital Partners and a senior adviser to the club, said he hasn’t yet had discussions with RedBird’s chief Gerry Cardinale about a possible entrance of new investors.

“But I’m not scared of new challenges,” Ibrahimovic said at a news conference at the team’s training center, in response to a question from Bloomberg.

The 42-year-old, widely known as “Ibra,” in December joined New York-based RedBird, where he’s focused on the firm’s sports, media and entertainment investment portfolio.

AC Milan, which has won 19 Italian and seven European championships, posted record revenue of €405 million ($437 million) for the 2022-2023 season, nearly double the level of five seasons earlier, according to public filings. For the period, the team’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to €93 million. The profit figures don’t include player transfer values.

The team also announced on Thursday that former Lille coach Paulo Fonseca will be the new head coach at AC Milan next season.

AC Milan, once owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, finished second in Italy’s top Serie A league this season, losing out to crosstown rival Inter Milan, which won its 20th title.

RedBird agreed in 2022 to acquire a controlling stake from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. in a deal that valued the club at €1.2 billion. The transaction included a loan of a maximum €600 million loan from Elliott of which Redbird availed itself of €550 million.

The investment firm then completed its purchase of the club, with the parent company of the New York Yankees joining as a co-investor.

The current and former heads of AC Milan are under investigation in Italy as part of a broader probe into whether Elliott continues to exercise control of the team after selling it to RedBird.

Since the sale, “neither Elliott Investment Management, nor the funds it manages, have had any direct or indirect ownership or control of the club, nor have they invested in or alongside the RedBird funds,” an Elliott spokesperson said. “The Elliott funds are lenders to RedBird via an Elliott-owned and controlled entity – that is the only remaining economic interest that any Elliott entity has in AC Milan.”

