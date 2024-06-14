(Bloomberg) -- Short-term rental company Sonder Holdings Inc is working with AlixPartners LLP for operational help, according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The company has been working with Moelis & Co. as it explores multiple options to strengthen its financial health, Bloomberg previously reported.

Sonder has recently been looking to shore up its cash reserves and slash its capital expenditures, according to regulatory filings. Sonder this week said it entered into an amendment to receive an additional $10 million to bolster its liquidity.

The company previously said it wants to tackle costly leases as it looks to slow down its cash burn. It has signed agreements to exit or cut rent for around 105 buildings.

A representative with Sonder declined to comment, while messages left with AlixPartners were not returned.

The company last month said it couldn’t file its quarterly results on time as it works to restate previously issued financial statements. Earlier financials shouldn’t be relied upon “due to accounting errors related to the valuation and impairment of operating lease right of use assets and related items,” the company said.

Sonder went public via merger with a blank-check company in January 2022. The company has a market capitalization of about $41 million, down from a peak of almost $2.3 billion shortly after it went public.

The company, which competes with the likes of Airbnb Inc., sells short-term stays in both hotels and apartments.

