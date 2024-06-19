(Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering permitting its refiners to continue exporting gasoline beyond June as domestic supplies remain plentiful, according to the people with knowledge of the matter.

The government has already permitted international shipments of the fuel until June 30, and there are now discussions to prolong that period due to an buildup of stocks of the fuel, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks aren’t public. Refiners could be allowed to export gasoline until the end of July, but discussions aren’t over yet and there is no final decision on an extension, according to one of the people.

The Energy Ministry in Moscow didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment.

Russia restricted gasoline shipments to foreign markets from March 1 for six months to avoid shortages of the fuel and a surge in prices amid President Vladimir Putin’s election campaign, The decision followed a flurry of Ukrainian drone attacks on nation’s refineries which curbed production of the fuel before planned seasonal maintenance. The ban was temporarily lifted from May 20 to the end of June as the domestic market remained well supplied and the risk flipped from shortage to overstocking.

Russia’s government will consider the possibility of extending the permission to export gasoline at the end of June, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this month, according to Russian media reports. The nation’s refiners are producing enough road fuel both for domestic and export markets, he said.

In February, just before the ban, Russia exported about 141,000 barrels a day of gasoline, or almost 14% of its total production of the fuel, according to industry data seen by Bloomberg. Around half of Russian gasoline exports go to nations under intergovernmental agreements, including to countries of the Eurasian Economic Union that are excluded from the ban.

