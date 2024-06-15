(Bloomberg) -- A Russian SU-24 fighter aircraft breached Swedish airspace just east of the island of Gotland on Friday afternoon, only days after a similar incident in Finland.

Sweden’s Air Force first verbally warned the plane, which didn’t deviate from its course, then sent two JAS-39 Gripen fighters to force it to leave, the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.

“This Russian behavior is not acceptable and shows a lack of respect for our territorial integrity,” said Jonas Wikman, head of the Air Force.

Finnish authorities suspect a total of four Russian military aircraft, including two bombers and two fighter jets, violated its airspace in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland on Monday. The aircraft division reached as far as 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) into its territory.

NATO defense ministers on Friday backed the establishment of a multinational battle group in Finland that will be responsible for guarding the military alliance’s longest border with Russia.

