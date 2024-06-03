(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia closed the fewest number of first-quarter investment deals since 2021 in a further sign the kingdom is struggling to attract funding from private companies and foreign investors.

The country finalized 64 transactions in the first three months of 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Investment, down 40% on a year earlier. The count is slightly below that recorded in the fourth quarter.

The US and the UK were leading investors, followed by the UAE, Egypt and Singapore. The report didn’t say why the number fell.

Saudi Arabia is heavily focused on securing external investment and locking in more partnerships that will help drive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the economy by 2030. The kingdom estimates it will need trillions of dollars by the end of the decade for various projects, intended to help expand into the likes of hi-tech, manufacturing and tourism and ease a dependence on oil revenues.

That includes a target of $100 billion in foreign direct investment a year, compared with an estimated $19 billion in 2023 and an average of $17 billion from 2017-2022.

While Riyadh has long recognized it will have to independently finance much of Vision 2030, as the program is known, the need for help from foreign sources and private capital has grown more acute given oil prices are nowhere near the level needed to balance its budget. Bloomberg Economics estimates the kingdom needs $108 a barrel if considering outlays by the country’s powerful sovereign wealth fund. Brent crude traded at around $81 a barrel on Monday.

Funding constraints and other issues have led to the downsizing of medium-term targets for signature projects such as Neom, a futuristic carbon-free city in Saudi Arabia’s northwest desert.

Saudi Arabia sees investment as crucial to those mega-developments and also wants partners to help facilitate the transfer of fresh expertise and technology needed to help establish new industries in the country.

Investors primarily directed funds toward innovation, entrepreneurship and sports in the first quarter. There was only one deal each in the biotechnology, information and communications technology, and agriculture space, and nothing reported for key industries like mining and semiconductors, which the kingdom is focused on developing.

Recovery Path

On the brighter side for Prince Mohammed, there are signs that investor interest in Saudi Arabia is gathering pace.

More than 3,100 investment licenses were granted in the first quarter, almost double that of the prior year. Egypt, Yemen, India and Syria received the highest number, signaling the kingdom is appealing more to new investors that are closer to home than further abroad.

A growing number of companies are setting up shop in Riyadh, too, as they seek to comply with a new Saudi law that requires a regional headquarters in the kingdom to win business with government and related entities. Some 127 regional HQ licenses were given out in the first quarter.

While that’s a sign more foreign investment may soon be recorded, a lack of clarity around the regional HQ program makes it difficult to determine how much companies may be spending to beef up their local presence.

