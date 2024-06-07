(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is facing high uncertainty about the consumer-price outlook and needs to stay cautious about borrowing costs, according to Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

“As the future inflation outlook remains uncertain, we cannot pre-commit to a particular rate path,” she said on Friday in Berlin.

Speaking at a conference at the German Ministry of Finance, Schnabel — the ECB’s official in charge of markets — highlighted that inflation expectations in the euro area have returned to the vicinity of the 2% target.

“This was a remarkable success for monetary policy, which contributed to our decision yesterday to lower interest rates by 25 basis points,” she said.

On Thursday, the ECB delivered on its promise to cut borrowing costs but left investors querying where policy is headed next by also saying it will take longer for inflation to reach 2%. The deposit rate was lowered to 3.75% from its record-high of 4%.

Earlier on Friday, officials offered wary assessments on the prospect for further easing, seeking more evidence of progress on price growth to be sure that any more action is warranted.

Inflation in the 20-nation bloc accelerated by more than anticipated to 2.6% in May. Even more worrisome for officials was a surge in services prices, and the unexpected strengthening of underlying pressures.

